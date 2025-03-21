Sussex Six celebrates Sussex food and drink industry collaboration

Thanks to an initiative spearheaded by Horsham District Council, over one hundred independent food shops, restaurants, cafes, and pubs across Sussex have made the Sussex Six pledge to put more locally-produced food and drink on their shelves and menus.

Sussex Six, run by Natural Partnerships CIC, launched in the Horsham District in June 2023. It has been so successful that last year, Chichester District also joined, and Gatwick Airport made the pledge, opening an exciting new Sussex House Kitchen & Bar serving local produce alongside new lines in their duty-free.

“Sussex Six brings together businesses across the whole food chain in Sussex, and Horsham District Council will continue to support this project, which has helped create collaboration across the region,” said Rob Leet, Head of Enterprise and Parking at Horsham District Council.

At an event attended by Sussex Six businesses hosted by South Lodge at Lower Beeding this week, Sussex Six 2025 Hero certificates were presented to Kinsbrook Vineyard, with its restaurant and café deli in Thakeham, and New House Farm Shop, with its Strawberry Fields Tea Room in Faygate, for their dedicated support for local Sussex producers, whilst building and diversifying their businesses. They also received spa gifts from the stunning Botanica Spa, kindly provided by South Lodge.

Sussexfoodanddrink Directory Website

“These two businesses have really gone the extra mile, but really all the businesses who have made the Sussex Six pledge and are working hard to get more local produce onto their menus and shelves should take a bow,’ said Rob Leet

“They, along with our wonderful local food and drink producers, are all playing their part in reducing food miles and supporting our local economy and creating something truly special here in the Horsham District.”

“Food and drink is a vital sector for the region, including farming, manufacturing, hospitality, retail and tourism, and is integral to making Sussex the beautiful place it is.”

Over the past two years, Horsham District has sponsored quarterly Sussex Six business events, with talks and meet-the-buyer opportunities, where businesses share expertise and knowledge and develop collaborations. These have been held at businesses which have all joined Sussex Six, including Kinsbrook Vineyard, Hepworth Brewery, Mannings Heath Estate, Firebird Brewing Company, Trenchmore Farm, Knepp Wilding Kitchen & Shop and Tottington Manor. South Lodge, which has three restaurants signed up to Sussex Six, hosted the celebration of Sussex Six.

Sussex Six Buy Local Campaign

Local residents and tourists are encouraged to visit the Sussex Six pages at Sussexfoodanddrink.org and support the shops, restaurants, pubs and cafés which serve and sell local Sussex produce.

The Sussex Six Campaign has received £25,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.