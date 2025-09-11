Sussex Six Food & Drink Campaign launched in Rother

Restaurants, pubs and cafes across Rother are encouraged to make the Sussex Six pledge to take on at least six more local food and drink product lines in the coming year, to boost local business, support the local community and reduce food miles.

At the launch event, Councillor Hazel Timpe, Cabinet Member for Tourism, said, “The food and drink sector is vitally important in Rother and we are delighted to launch the Sussex Six Campaign here to support our local producers and visitor economy.

“We encourage local hospitality and retail businesses to join the campaign by making the pledge to take on just six more local products over the coming year. The campaign will highlight your efforts, and you’ll be joining a unique and powerful collaboration of Sussex food and drink businesses.

“We also urge the public to choose Sussex Six businesses when you shop and go out to eat and drink, to support your local community and the environment.”

With support from Rother District Council, Natural Partnerships, which launched Sussex Six in 2023, has created an online Rother food and drink directory to help businesses replace national and international products with locally made food and drink. All Rother businesses that serve and sell local Sussex food and drink are invited to get listed for free on the directory at Sussexfoodanddrink.org

The first Rother retail and hospitality businesses to sign the Sussex Six Pledge are: Eggs to Apples Farmshop at Hurst Green, The Red Lion at Hooe and The Globe Inn in Rye.

At the event, Rother producers attended to offer tasters to potential buyers, including: Sustainable Meat Eater venison from Wadhurst; Padswood Farm naturally grown vegetables from Sedlescombe; The Wobbly Cake Co and The Three Legs Brewing Co from Bexhill; Mountfield Winery wines, Bush Barn Farm cordials, Carla’s Foods herbs, spice and seasonings and Oastbrook Estates wine from Robertsbridge; Oxney Organic Estate wine from Beckley; and Lakedown Brewing Co beers from Burwash.

Kat Beer, Development Manager, Experience Sussex, said, “It’s really important for local food and drink businesses and visitor attractions to collaborate, as working together we create a wonderful place for people to visit, experience, taste and enjoy. The Sussex Six Campaign helps showcase our fantastic and unique Sussex food and drink experience.”

The Rother and Sussex-wide food and drink directories include over 600 listings at Sussexfoodanddrink.org,which includes a Google map showing where to find the businesses supporting local produce. Businesses wishing to get involved can also find out more at the Sussex Six pages on the website.

“Sixty-three per cent of people say they support businesses that sell or serve local products, but it’s hard for them to know who is genuinely doing this. The best way for them to know is for businesses to tell them,” said Hilary Knight from Natural Partnerships CIC.

“We urge local hospitality and retail businesses to highlight your suppliers on your shelves, on your menus, on your newsletters, website, and social media. Name that wonderful Sussex cheese producer who works night and day to create something unique and tasty. Tell them about that farmer who rears your succulent lamb only five miles away. Name that beer from the brewery down the road which you use in your beer batter or pies. Flag the bakers who make your bread, the dairy that makes your butter. List the delicious Sussex wine and beer that’s on your menu – some of the best in the world. Use your selling point, by telling people you are supporting your local food and drink producers. In no time, you could find some of your top selling products and dishes are Sussex made, and your customer loyalty could grow and grow!”

