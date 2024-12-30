Sussex slimmers lose nearly 700 stone in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Slimming World consultant based in Bexhill has helped her members lose 698 stone in 2024!

Amanda Ray runs Slimming World groups in Bexhill and Hastings, East Sussex. Amanda has been a consultant for more than six years and is on a mission to help even more people lead a healthier life in 2025.

In 2024, Amanda has successfully helped her members lose 698 stone.

Sharon, From Hastings East Sussex joined the Blacklands Slimming World group in Hastings in January 2024. She has since lost over eight stone!

Sharon’s 8 stone weight loss transformation has improved her mobility and fitness.

Sharon said: "Starting a new job and trying to squeeze into my size 26 uniform gave me the push I needed to join my local group. I found it difficult to carry out normal daily tasks, just bending down to get something off the floor was exhausting and my joints hurt because of my excess weight”

Studies show that losing one pound in weight can reduce the amount of pressure on your knees by four pounds. This can help reduce wear and tear on your joints and lower your risk of osteoarthritis.

Sharon explained: “ I knew by joining a group I would get the help and support that I needed to make healthy habit changes and stay motivated. It was a bit scary walking into the room for the first time but Amanda and the group were so friendly and welcoming.

"We shared recipes, ideas and talked about what changes we wanted to put into place. When the group finished I felt so motivated and uplifted, I was already looking forward to returning the following week.”

Alice lost 8 stone, improving her mental health and wellbeing.

In just 12 months Sharon has dropped six dress sizes and her overall health and fitness has dramatically improved.

Sharon said: “I can now pick things up easily from floor, walk without being breathless and I can even run up the stairs, I could barely walk up them before I lost weight. I’m determined to keep going and I know with my amazing group behind me I will reach my target weight in 2025”

Alice, from Bexhill joined Slimming World Bexhill Town group in January 2023 and has since lost over nine stone to help improve her mental health.

Alice said: “My weight was taking its toll on my body, health and mental wellbeing. Enough was enough!”

A study carried out by NCOA.org found that adults with excess weight had a 55% higher risk of developing depression over their lifetime.

Alice explained: “I felt like I had worked hard to improve many other areas of my life but my own body was something I'd been neglecting for too long, it was holding me back from being the real me."

Before joining her Slimming World group Alice would eat family-sized bags of crisps as a snack, a share bag of chocolate on a regular basis and takeaways for dinner without thinking twice about what it was doing to her health.

She explained: “I had seen success stories on social media about how Slimming World had helped people lose weight without feeling hungry, so I thought I would give it a shot. I went along to my local Slimming World group in Bexhill where I met my consultant, Amanda.

"She was brilliant, I felt at ease straight away and she sat with me to explain how the plan worked. On my first weigh-in I lost eight pounds, I felt amazing! I have now lost over nine stone but most importantly I have a built new habits including cooking from scratch. I feel happier and more confident in my own skin and my mental health has massively improved.”

If you would like to find out more information please contact Amanda Ray on 07795169325 or visit the website o find your nearest group.

Also find us on Facebook: Slimming World With Amanda Ray Hastings and Bexhill.