Sussex sports clubs and parents urged to support NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign

Parents, carers and sports clubs in Sussex are being urged to find out more about the NSPCC’s national campaign to help protect children in physical activity settings, after concerns reported to the charity’s Helpline increased by almost 50% last year.

Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport is a year-round campaign from the charity’s Child Protection in Sport Unit that raises awareness of safeguarding children in sports settings and encourages positive behaviour by parents and carers from the sidelines.

In 2024/25, the NSPCC Helpline received 623 contacts from adults across the UK with concerns about a child’s welfare in a sports setting, up from 425 the previous year.

The most common concerns were about sexual abuse or exploitation, emotional abuse and physical abuse.

A parent/carer told the NSPCC Helpline: “My 14-year-old daughter has told me about a dance teacher at her school who has been engaging in relationships with other pupils that I believe are inappropriate. Apparently, this teacher communicates with some of the girls over text and meets up with them outside of class.”

The Helpline also handled a total of 135 contacts from sports professionals, including coaches, club staff, and volunteers in 2024/25. This number was more than three times the number of contacts received the previous year.

Where details were shared with the Helpline, 61% of the concerns from sports professional’s related to the child’s parents or caregiver.

A rugby coach who trains under-12s told the Helpline: “Tonight, I witnessed a parent push their child twice really hard in the chest. They then shouted at him aggressively, enough to make him cry.

“Even before this incident, this boy was silent throughout training which is not like him. He looked like he had the weight of the world on his shoulders. As a person of trust, I have a duty of care to report this. I hope you can help.”

As part of the Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport campaign, a series of online webinars for sports professionals were recently held for sports clubs across the country to encourage and inspire positive behaviour from parents.

Christian McMullan, NSPCC Professional Learning Services Director, said: “Our Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport resources are free, easy to access and use, and can help adults understand more about what role they can play in ensuring young people can enjoy their sport in safety.

“It is vital that parents, carers, staff and volunteers not only know how to spot the signs that a child may be experiencing difficulties, but also what to do and who to speak to, so that a child can be supported.

“Our campaign this year also aims to help build positive parental behaviour and equip and empower everyone who takes part to encourage and support children in sports activities, and to know where to turn with any concerns about young people in these settings.”

Anyone who runs or volunteers with a children’s sports club who wants to find out more about Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport and the week of action planned in October, can go to thecpsu.org.uk/keepingyourchildsafeinsport to find upcoming events and updated information.

Parents can also take part in a free e-learning course at any time, which is available at thecpsu.org.uk/parents

Anyone with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected]