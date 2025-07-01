Sussex Steel 20th Anniversary Concert to take place in Worthing
20 years of great music and lasting friendships later, we are excited to be in rehearsals for our celebration concert at the Worthing Pavillion on 13th July.
We promise an evening of music to excite and uplift you.
130 players will take to the stage, making up ten bands. There will also be two mass band pieces and a special performance by our alumni band.
Come and join us for an evening filled with joyful steelpan music. We guarantee that you won't be able to resist the rhythms.
Tickets are available here - 🎟 https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sussexsteel