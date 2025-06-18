Sussex suppliers and trades needed to help community project renovations

Sussex-based marketing agency PMW is calling out to local suppliers, tradespeople and businesses to join forces and help deliver four makeovers across the county as part of its community initiative, Challenge PMW.

Earlier this year, PMW invited charities and not-for-profit organisations across Sussex to nominate projects that would make a significant difference to their communities. From over 60 nominations, four outstanding initiatives were selected for transformation, with each one being chosen for the lasting difference it could make to local lives. Now, inspired by the 1990s TV show Challenge Anneka, PMW is calling on the Sussex business community to lend their time, materials or sponsorship to help bring these projects to life.

Citizens Advice West Sussex, Horsham

Offering vital face-to-face support to some of the county’s most vulnerable residents, Citizens Advice in Horsham is seeking to create a space where individuals feel safe and respected during difficult times.

The Laburnum Centre, Bognor Regis

Run by Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, the Laburnum Centre provides older residents with a vital hub for companionship, support and lifelong learning. The café at the heart of the centre is in urgent need of renovation.

Palatine Primary School, Worthing

The forest school area at Palatine Primary supports pupils with learning disabilities through creative, sensory activities, and PMW is coordinating a makeover.

The Y Centre, Hastings

Part of Hastings and Rother YMCA, The Y Centre helps young people live healthy, confident lives. PMW’s makeover will focus on the small kitchen area, transforming it into a functional training space where young people can learn cooking and nutrition skills.

To help complete the projects, PMW is seeking donations such as tables, chairs, flooring, paint, wooden pallets, kitchen cabinets, lighting, worktops, musical instruments and more, as well as local tradespeople who would like to give their time.

Alternatively, if a local business or organisation would prefer to financially sponsor the purchase of key items, the Challenge PMW team would be delighted to hear from them. Every contribution will help bring these projects to life.

Peter Sutton, Managing Director of PMW and leader of the Challenge PMW campaign, said:

“Each of these projects offers something truly valuable to their local communities, from supporting vulnerable residents and older people, to empowering young people and children with additional needs, but we can’t do it all alone. We need local businesses and trades to step forward and help us make it happen.

“Just like the spirit of the old TV show Challenge Anneka, this initiative is about pulling together a community army, from big corporates with CSR budgets to local tradespeople who simply want to do good things for their community. We know it’s a big ask to donate time or materials in today’s climate, but you’d be helping deliver a fantastic project for a brilliant local charity or school. Any business helping us will be recognised with pro bono marketing services from our team as part of the project.”

Interested suppliers, businesses and trades should contact PMW on 01403 783400 to speak with a member of the Challenge PMW team. Alternatively, they can email [email protected] by 30th June 2025, with their contact details and a description of what they can potentially offer.