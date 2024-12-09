Sussex supporters get festive to help keep Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex `Ready to Save Lives'

The build up to the festive season is well under way at Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) with a range of great Christmas events organised by the charity and its amazing supporters across the region to help the charity be `Ready to Save Lives’ this Christmas.

As well as a series of special Christmas Carol Concerts hosted by KSS at some of the most beautiful and historic cathedrals in the region, the charity’s supporters are putting on a range of festive events to raise vital funds to help keep them flying and saving lives. From carol concerts to tractor runs, Christmas lights to Christmas grottos, there’s something for all ages in the run up to the big day.

Nick Turrell, Head of Community Fundraising at KSS, said: “As an independent charity our income is raised almost entirely through the amazing generosity of our supporters and we’re incredibly grateful to the support we receive throughout the year.

Festive tractor runs are just one of the ways KSS supporters are raising funds for the charity this Christmas.

"However, at this special time of year it’s particularly humbling to see so many people in our communities choosing to focus their festivities on raising vital funds to support our lifesaving work.

“If you can’t make it along to any of these wonderful seasonal events, we’d really appreciate it if you could support our Christmas appeal ( www.aakss.org.uk/ready), and help keep our crews `Ready to Save Lives’ this Christmas. However much you can give, every penny helps to make a difference.”

The appeal is highlighting that lots of families would be facing very different futures if it wasn’t for their lifesaving work. It features the poignant story of former patient Sam Jenner, who was six months pregnant when she experienced a cardiac arrest at home.

Details of the festive events raising funds for KSS can be found on the charity’s website .

Some of the Christmas events raising vital funds for KSS in Sussex:

Tuesday, December 10, KSS Christmas Carol Concert. 7.30pm at Arundel Cathedral.

Throughout December - Christmas lights at Roman Road, Steyning BN44 3FN.

Saturday, December 14, 5pm. Ringmer Christmas Tractor Charity Run from Downsview Farm BN8 5UT. View an amazing spectacle of tractors decked out in lights. At 6.30 they will set off on a parade around Ringmer and Lewes. Enjoy refreshments at the farm and take part in the charity raffle! Proceeds split between KSS and R.A.B.I)

Sunday, December 15, 5pm. The Chichester Christmas Charity Tractor Run in aid of KSS is back again this year! Prepare for an amazing sight of brightly lit up tractors as they parade around Chichester and the surrounding villages.

Wednesday, December 18. KSS Christmas Carol Concert. 7pm, Lancing College. (SOLD OUT)