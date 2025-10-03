Sussex tea and coffee drinkers aid county’s hospices
Coffee Shops at each of the four Tates of Sussex garden centres will run their Hospice Charity Coffee Mornings on Thursday from 8.30am until 11.30am. And each will be supporting their local hospice.
“Visitors can enjoy a morning of coffee and community spirit, while supporting vital hospice charities”, says Tates’ executive director, Benjamin Tate. “Simply by scanning a Tates Rewards Card, we’ll donate the profit from all hot drink sales to the local hospice.”
At Dial Post’s Old Barn Garden Centre, near Horsham, St Catherine’s Hospice will be the beneficiary. St Peter & St James Hospice will be at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks while Newhaven’s Paradise Park will be raising funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Mayberry Garden Centre, on the Old Shoreham Road in Portslade, will also run a raffle in aid of Martlets Hospice alongside the coffee morning.