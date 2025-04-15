Sussex theatres light up blue for World Parkinson’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two local theatres helped shine a light on Parkinson’s this World Parkinson’s Day (April 11) by lighting up their venues blue in support of the Make it Blue campaign. The striking displays were part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of Parkinson’s, the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world.

De La Warr Pavilion and the White Rock Theatre both illuminated their buildings in blue to stand in solidarity with the 153,000 people living with Parkinson’s in the UK. The initiative formed part of Parkinson’s UK’s wider campaign to encourage people to learn more about the condition and take action to support those affected.

The Make it Blue campaign invited landmarks, buildings and businesses across the country to light up in blue to mark World Parkinson’s Day. Theatres, libraries, bridges, castles, and council buildings all took part, helping spark conversations and shine a much-needed spotlight on the realities of Parkinson’s.

James Beeching, Community Fundraiser for the South East at Parkinson’s UK, said:We’re incredibly grateful to both theatres for taking part in this powerful campaign. Lighting up in blue may seem like a simple gesture, but it has a huge impact in helping to raise awareness and start conversations about Parkinson’s. It’s a condition that affects every aspect of a person’s life – and yet it’s often misunderstood. Support like this means so much to the Parkinson’s community.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure. It affects movement and can cause problems with balance, sleep, and mental health. Parkinson’s UK funds groundbreaking research into new treatments and provides vital support to help people live well with the condition.

To find out more or support the cause, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk