Sussex Weald residents discuss rural crime with Nusrat Ghani MP

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, hosted a virtual Q&A session titled “Tackling Rural Crime: Keeping Sussex Safe”, which provided an opportunity for local residents to raise their concerns and hear updates on the matter following Nusrat’s meetings and drop-in surgery with Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

The event brought together residents from all corners of the constituency including Hartfield, Withyham, Crowborough, Wadhurst, Frant, Rushlake Green, Eridge Green, Blackboys and Heathfield, for discussions around police visibility, cross-county crime on border with Kent, ANPR cameras, fly tipping and anxiety over the Council’s decision to introduce a new booking system, anti-social behaviour, anti-social driving and illegal parking.

Rural crime is one of the top issues raised by local residents and Nusrat has held several meetings with various Sussex Police teams as well as Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne and Chief Constable Jo Shiner. She also attended community meetings including in Withyham and Hailsham, raised concerns about organised rural crime on BBC Politics South East, and held a drop-in surgery on rural crime in Crowborough.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Rural crime is one of the top concerns for local residents and I’d like to thank everyone who joined me at the recent virtual Q&A to share their views and have their worries about shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and local policing heard and addressed. I am already in regular contact with Sussex Police and our PCC Katy Bourne and working with our Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team and Rural Crime Team to raise individual cases of residents. I will continue putting the case forward for more resources and police visibility to ensure that Sussex Weald residents continue to feel safe in their communities and liaise with Sussex Police on what more can be done to prevent and tackle crime.”