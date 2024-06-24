Sussex welcomes new Deacons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Diocese of Chichester celebrated the ordination of eight new deacons this weekend, in heartwarming services held at Chichester Cathedral and St Nicholas, Arundel.

The ordinations, which took place on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, marked the beginning of new ministries of public service to churches across Sussex.

Each candidate had been on a personal journey of discernment resulting in training for ordination culminating in their ordinations this weekend.

Family, friends, and parishioners gathered to support the newly ordained Deacons, in an atmosphere of joy and community spirit.

Bishop Ruth with the candidates ordained in the cathedral.

The ordination services, conducted by the Bishop of Horsham, the Rt Revd Ruth Bushyager, and the Bishop of Lewes, the Rt Revd Will Hazlewood, were a testament to the Church of England's ongoing commitment to nurturing vocations to ordained ministry.

The newly ordained Deacons will serve in various parishes throughout East and West Sussex and the City of Brighton and Hove, bringing fresh energy and dedication to the communities they have been called to serve.

Their roles will involve ministering alongside their parish priests, supporting congregations, and fostering connections between the Church and the wider community.

Those ordained were Tom Dare (St Andrew's Furnace Green, Crawley), Carole Darling (Sutton with Seaford), Matt Porter (All Saints, Lindfield), Nat Gillett (St Margaret's, Angmering), Quin Delport (St Matthias, Brighton), Scott Canadas (Horsham parish), Zoë Eborn (St Peter's with St Michael and All Angels, Bexhill), and Timothy Newton (Arundel with Tortington & South Stoke).

Bishop Will with Timothy Newton who will serve at Arundel with Tortington & South Stoke.

These celebrations not only honours the personal calling of these individuals but also reflect the Church's ongoing growth and commitment to serving diverse communities across Sussex.