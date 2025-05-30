Sussex wine expert urges young people to consider a career in UK’s booming wine sector

A leading wine marketing specialist from a wine brand based in West Sussex is encouraging more people to consider the vast career opportunities in wine and benefit from the sector’s growth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guillemette de Couesnongle, Head of Trade Marketing at Nyetimber, has spent over a decade working across the global drinks industry, and now leads the customer marketing strategy for one of England’s most prominent sparkling wine producers.

Originally from France, Guillemette didn’t set out to work in wine. She cut her teeth in the construction sector and then worked in tech before a job offer in New York changed everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explains: “I came across a job representing the Saumur Champigny appellation in New York and to my surprise, I got it. The moment I started, I knew this was the industry for me. Wine has an artistry to it, it’s a blend of people, places, and storytelling. I’d found something that felt creative and meaningful”.

Guillemette de Couesnongle

Since then, she’s worked across marketing, branding and events for some of Europe’s most iconic drinks producers, including Champagne Bollinger, before joining Nyetimber, whose Estate is based in Sussex, four years ago. She now leads the brand’s trade campaigns, designing activations with leading retailers and hospitality venues across the country and international markets.

“No two days are ever the same and I love that. One day I might be hosting an event with a customer, the next I’m working with our digital or PR teams to plan a new campaign. Trade marketing is still a bit of a grey area, it’s about thinking strategically about how we show up in shops, bars and restaurants, often in ways people don’t notice, but that shape the way they experience our wines.”

Guillemette’s story comes at a time when the UK’s wine sector is booming, contributing over £10 billion in Gross Value Added to the UK economy and supporting around 413,000 jobs nationwide. The workforce is expected to grow by 50% in the next year alone so career opportunities across the sector are increasing faster than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guillemette hopes more young people will consider the opportunities the sector offers – from logistics and hospitality to marketing, vineyard management and technical roles.

“It’s such a fascinating world, and there are so many entry points, from vineyards and logistics to events, branding or retail. You don’t need to know everything. My advice is to go out and see what brands are doing, take photos of great ideas, and ask questions. People in this industry are usually very generous with their knowledge, you just have to ask.”