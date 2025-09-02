Sussex women’s rugby team celebrated during Women’s World Cup with photo exhibition

As the Red Roses are storming pitches across the UK for the Women’s Rugby World Cup, artist Raegan Hodge and The Brickworks Taproom present Black Widows! a photo exhibition of the Black Widows Women’s Rugby Team of Burgess Hill, Sussex. The exhibition presents unconventional images and portraits of tough local lady ruggers. The images defy stereotypical views of femininity and fitness, featuring women of all backgrounds, abilities and sizes coming together for the joy and spirit of sport.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether a nurse, an accountant, a house cleaner or mom, the Black Widows grind out their daily stresses into the mud of the pitch. They do not shy away from physicality: Black Widow player Lisa Alldred says, “I like being strong and smashing into people.” “I like getting down and dirty,” says Sophy Robert (Robbo), a strong prop who chose to pose for her portrait with mud smeared on her face like war-paint.

Shelley McComiskey, a leader at the club, speaks of an added sense of confidence as her main benefit of playing rugby. “It gave me the confidence to get out of a troubled relationship. I can credit rugby for the life I have now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brickworks Taproom, a large brewery and taproom in an industrial park, has become a local destination for local events, food trucks and locally brewed beer is proud to sponsor the show. They will be showing all the England games of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on their large projection screen. The Brickworks is located at Unit 5, KBF House, The Brickworks, 55 Victoria Rd, Burgess Hill RH15 9LH

Find more information on raeganhodge.com, or Instagram at @raegan_hodge or @thebrickworkstaproom. The exhibition, Black Widows! was first featured at Photo Fringe Festival in Brighton.