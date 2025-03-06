Sussex Yacht Club improves sustainability with solar power installation

The Sussex Yacht Club (SYC) has taken positive steps to increase the sustainability of its operations, with the installation of solar panels.

Opened in 2021, Sussex Yacht Club's clubhouse development was built with fully modern facilities and provides one of the best and most accessible sailing centres in the UK.

In this latest development to the clubhouse, SYC has worked with leading UK solar company, Excel Energy, to increase the sustainability of the building, installing a total of 63 SolarEdge solar panels on the clubhouse’s roof. By capturing the sun’s energy and converting it into electricity, the panels will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the building and will ensure it can be run efficiently by generating its own renewable energy.

With work completed on Thursday 13 February 2025, the SYC has already seen positive results from the solar panel installation, with a saving of over 139kg of carbon emissions - the equivalent amount of carbon from planting eight trees.

Robin Stevenson, Commodore of Sussex Yacht Club said: “Embracing solar power will ensure our building can run as efficiently as possible, reducing our rising energy bills and, most importantly, significantly cutting our carbon emissions.

“This project is an incredibly important investment into our clubhouse, and one that demonstrates our ambition to support a greener future. Even during these winter months when sunshine is scarce, the panels are already generating a significant amount of energy, so we look forward to sunnier days ahead when we will really get to see the positive impacts in full.”