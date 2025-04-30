Sussexful launch of the Ringmer Repair Cafe
Vice-chair of the Parish Council, Cllr Sarah Phillips opened the Repair Cafe with thanks to everyone who had come forward to help.
Not only have the Parish Council and their staff been very supportive, but individuals have donated items and expertise too, helping to lower start up costs. The steering group is always on the look out for more volunteers with repair skills, especially electrical ones, so please come forward and email the team.
Many visitors commented on the friendly community atmosphere, which was enhanced by the super refreshments. The Ringmer Repair Cafe will be running on the last Saturday of most months from 10 - 12.30.
The next ones are May 31, June 28 and July 26. There is no charge but donations are really appreciated to cover costs and plans for improving the service in the future.
To make contact with the Repair Cafe please email: [email protected] and view the website: https://ringmerrepaircafe.co.uk