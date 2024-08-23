Sustainable seaside living as housebuilder launches two show homes in Angmering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes has unveiled two new show homes at its Fairway Gardens development on Golfers Lane in Angmering, West Sussex, for prospective buyers to see what the coastal village has to offer.

Located on the southern edge of the South Downs National Park, the three-bedroom Norbury and four-bedroom Alderney show homes have been designed to reflect the seaside location with a touch of luxury, incorporating sustainable and recycled materials throughout.

Inspired by the coastal surroundings, the Norbury show home combines neutral tones of ivory and creams with accents of soft sky and petrol sea blues. The three-bedroom home features an open-plan living and dining room, complete with a modern kitchen and breakfast area with natural wood elements.

All three bedrooms feature natural materials, complemented with navy, pastel and sea blues, to create a bright and inviting space.

Fairway Gardens

The four-bedroom Alderney show home offers a classic style, combining richer autumnal colours with dark woods and gold metals. The kitchen/family room creates a cosy environment and the separate dining room with luxury wall panelling gives a warm jewel tone.

Throughout the home, the natural dyes, greens and burgundy colours achieve a nature- inspired feel, with the two children’s bedrooms featuring motifs of space.

Meanwhile, a generous study space with dark panelling and industrial furniture provides a double desk set up for the perfect working environment.

Suzanne Thomas, Creative Sales Directorat BLOCC, commented: “The key when designing the show homes was to embrace the surrounding coastal environment and create comfortable family homes, while also incorporating sustainable materials. For example, across both show homes, the curtain fabrics are made from at least 20 plastic bottles per square metre.

“Influenced by nature, our colour palette focused on blues, greens and burgundy colours and we made sure to implement that homely feel as much as possible with the tones and accessories. We’re looking forward to seeing how these spaces will inspire future residents at Fairway Gardens.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Southern Counties, commented: “We are proud to open our two new show homes to prospective buyers interested in moving to West Sussex to make the most of the incredible outdoor space right on the doorstep. At Barratt Homes, we pride ourselves on sustainable living and the design of our homes and developments is essential when executing our ethos.

“With carefully chosen ecofriendly and recycled materials, it is important for us to create living spaces that reflect what we believe in – so it has been fantastic to see the show home at Fairway Garden come to life and do just this.”

Barratt Homes’ Fairway Gardens development has a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £349,995 for a two bedroom home.

For further details about Barratt Southern Counties or the new homes at Fairway Gardens call 0333 3558 499 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.