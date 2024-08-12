Sutton's Summer Show - a fabulous village event
After the searing heat of the week the slightly cooler weather was perfect for visitors to enjoy tea, cake and Pimm's on the lawn in the afternoon and everyone had a happy time!
The horticultural classes had lower entries than usual, partly because of the weather but also because many of the exhibits were eaten by the local deer population - fortunately the deer couldn't reach John Collis's beetroot which won the best in show horticultural exhibit.
Chris Dudman excelled in the dahlia classes and Paul Hutchins retained the Sir Walter Raleigh Cup for the heaviest quantity of potatoes grown in a bucket and gained The Fuchsia Cup for the best fuchsia grown from a plug plant.
Chrissie Melhuish was delighted to win the cup for the highest number of points in the horticultural classes. In the Floral Art Classes, Sue Dudman's 'Wedding Arrangement' really impressed the judge and she came away with best exhibit in the show.
The cookery classes were dominated by Pat Evans who also won the 'People's Choice' class. Finally, once again Florence and Herbie Tetlow shone in the Junior and Intermediate classes.
The Special Awards went to:
The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for most points in the horticultural vegetable classes: John Collis
The Runner up: Chrissie Melhuish
The Ray Challenge cup, for best vegetable exhibit: John Collis
The Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, for the most points in the horticultural flower classes: Molly Tupper
The Runner up: Chris Dudman
The G.K. Neale Memorial Challenge Cup, for most points overall in the horticultural classes: Chrissie Melhuish
The Snipe Dix Dahlia, for the best decorative dahlia: Chris Dudman
The Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, for most points in the dahlia section: Chris Dudman
The Burrell Cup, for best cactus dahlia: Chris Dudman
The Holland Challenge Cup, for the best flower exhibit: Molly Tupper
The Henry Tupper Tankard, for the best rose exhibit: Molly Tupper
The J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, for most points in the floral art classes: Anne Collis
The runner up: Sue Dudman
The Ackner Trophy, for best exhibit in Floral Art: Sue Dudman
The Symmons Challenge Bowl, for most points in cookery classes: Pat Evans
The Les Harland Memorial Trophy, for the runner up: Janet Shepherd
The Priscilla Burfield Cup, for best entry in cookery classes: Liz Swann
The winner of 'People's Choice': Pat Evans
Wooden Spoons, for winners of junior and intermediate cookery classes: 8 - 11 years, Florence Tetlow and 11 - 16 years, Herbie Tetlow
The Howden Hume Challenge Cup, for most outstanding junior exhibit: Florence Tetlow
The Winter Cup, for the most outstanding intermediate exhibit: Herby Tetlow
Top Vase: 1st - Molly Tupper. 2nd - Chrissie Melhuish
The Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, for the heaviest quantity of potatoes grown from a spud in a bucket: Paul Hutchins
The Fuchsia Cup, for the best fuchsia grown from a plug plant: Paul Hutchins
And our thanks to Nicky Young, show photographer.
