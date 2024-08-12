Sutton's Summer Show - a fabulous village event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sutton had it's Summer Show on Sunday, August 4 in the village hall.

After the searing heat of the week the slightly cooler weather was perfect for visitors to enjoy tea, cake and Pimm's on the lawn in the afternoon and everyone had a happy time!

The horticultural classes had lower entries than usual, partly because of the weather but also because many of the exhibits were eaten by the local deer population - fortunately the deer couldn't reach John Collis's beetroot which won the best in show horticultural exhibit.

Chris Dudman excelled in the dahlia classes and Paul Hutchins retained the Sir Walter Raleigh Cup for the heaviest quantity of potatoes grown in a bucket and gained The Fuchsia Cup for the best fuchsia grown from a plug plant.

Sue and Chris Dudman, winners in horticultural and floral art classes.

Chrissie Melhuish was delighted to win the cup for the highest number of points in the horticultural classes. In the Floral Art Classes, Sue Dudman's 'Wedding Arrangement' really impressed the judge and she came away with best exhibit in the show.

The cookery classes were dominated by Pat Evans who also won the 'People's Choice' class. Finally, once again Florence and Herbie Tetlow shone in the Junior and Intermediate classes.

The Special Awards went to:

The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for most points in the horticultural vegetable classes: John Collis

The Runner up: Chrissie Melhuish

The Ray Challenge cup, for best vegetable exhibit: John Collis

The Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, for the most points in the horticultural flower classes: Molly Tupper

The Runner up: Chris Dudman

The G.K. Neale Memorial Challenge Cup, for most points overall in the horticultural classes: Chrissie Melhuish

The Snipe Dix Dahlia, for the best decorative dahlia: Chris Dudman

The Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, for most points in the dahlia section: Chris Dudman

The Burrell Cup, for best cactus dahlia: Chris Dudman

The Holland Challenge Cup, for the best flower exhibit: Molly Tupper

The Henry Tupper Tankard, for the best rose exhibit: Molly Tupper

The J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, for most points in the floral art classes: Anne Collis

The runner up: Sue Dudman

The Ackner Trophy, for best exhibit in Floral Art: Sue Dudman

The Symmons Challenge Bowl, for most points in cookery classes: Pat Evans

The Les Harland Memorial Trophy, for the runner up: Janet Shepherd

The Priscilla Burfield Cup, for best entry in cookery classes: Liz Swann

The winner of 'People's Choice': Pat Evans

Wooden Spoons, for winners of junior and intermediate cookery classes: 8 - 11 years, Florence Tetlow and 11 - 16 years, Herbie Tetlow

The Howden Hume Challenge Cup, for most outstanding junior exhibit: Florence Tetlow

The Winter Cup, for the most outstanding intermediate exhibit: Herby Tetlow

Top Vase: 1st - Molly Tupper. 2nd - Chrissie Melhuish

The Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, for the heaviest quantity of potatoes grown from a spud in a bucket: Paul Hutchins

The Fuchsia Cup, for the best fuchsia grown from a plug plant: Paul Hutchins

And our thanks to Nicky Young, show photographer.