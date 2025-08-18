‘Sweet Caroline’ birthday choir makes Haslett pylon sing

At 6pm on Sunday, August 17 for the fifth year running, Three Bridges rang to the sound of a community singalong celebrating the birth 130 years ago of Crawley’s ‘electrifying heroine’ Dame Caroline Haslett. Towards the end of a sunny afternoon, ten of us gathered by the pylon near Caroline Haslett’s birthplace, while the strains of the 1984 hit ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ played out on a tiny portable speaker in the background.

The assembled songsters comprising members of Three Bridges Forum including local Councillors Atif Nawaz and Nick Hilton, together with other Crawley residents responding to the poster circulated on social media then delivered rousing choruses of ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Happy Birthday to You’ to the amusement and curiosity of onlookers from the car park and parade of shops at the end of Three Bridges Road.

The ‘open-to-all’ birthday singalong event is staged by Three Bridges Forum’s Caroline Haslett Memorial Project (CHaMP) group, with the aim of getting some formal pylon-focused public realm memorialisation as part of a gateway improvement scheme between Three Bridges Station and Crawley.

John Cooban

For Three Bridges Forum CHaMP subcommittee