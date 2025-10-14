Sweet notes of charity: Eastbourne Silver Band spreads Christmas cheer
On Monday afternoon, demonstrating their commitment to supporting local causes, the band made a generous donation of festive treats to the Children with Cancer Fund.
The band delivered a substantial collection of chocolates intended as Christmas gifts for the children under the fund's care. The festive haul included 40 chocolate selection packs, 4 tubs of chocolates and 2 packs of chocolate mini-bars. This will ensure that children facing difficult circumstances will receive a little extra sweetness this holiday season.
The Eastbourne Silver Band's long-standing dedication to the community through music and charity highlights their role as more than just a local musical group. but as a hard-working pillar of local support