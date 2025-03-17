Sweet send-off: Bognor man honoured with chocolate-themed coffin

When Paul Broome died, his family wanted to honour his memory in a way that reflected his personality.

A Bognor man known for his quick wit and mischievous sense of humour was given a send-off as unique as he was – featuring a coffin that perfectly captured his fun-loving spirit.

A lifelong entertainer, Paul often joked about having a Snickers-themed coffin – a wish his family made sure to fulfil in his final farewell. Designed to resemble a Snickers bar, the coffin was emblazoned with the phrase “I’m nuts!” – a perfect tribute to Paul’s playful nature. It was a request he had made many times in jest, but when it appeared in his will, his family knew it was something he truly wanted.

Adding a personal touch, the coffin also featured the Crystal Palace FC logo. Originally from South London, Paul was a devoted supporter of the club, amassing a collection of more than 40 shirts and cherishing match days at Selhurst Park with his brothers.

As a final tribute, the funeral procession passed by Paul’s favourite café in Bognor Regis, where friends gathered outside wearing custom tribute t-shirts, clapping as he made his final journey. Ali Leggo, Funeral Arranger at F A Holland (Co-op) Funeralcare, Chichester, said: “Paul’s family informed us that he was one of life’s true characters, and his farewell needed to reflect that.

His quick wit and sense of humour touched so many people, and the coffin was a fitting tribute to his unique personality.

“We take great pride in offering flexibility to fulfil any family's wishes – no matter how big or small they might be. We love helping families find unique, heartfelt and creative ways to say goodbye to their loved ones in the manner they find most fitting. “The family received nothing but positive feedback from those who attended, with many commenting on how the personal touches made the service a true celebration of Paul’s life. It was a privilege to help his family bring his final wishes to life.”

To find out more about F A Holland (Co-op) Funeralcare, Chichester, visit Co-op Funeralcare, Chichester, Jubilee Road - Co-op (coop.co.uk).