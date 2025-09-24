Swim raises Big for Newhaven RNLI with surprise Mermaids tribute
Emmeline Ravilious, Newhaven RNLI volunteer crew member and one of the Mermaids' forecasters, highlights their shared value for good planning. ‘This tradition of promoting safety in numbers and raising awareness of potential hazards is a core part of the Mermaids' ethos and has become a valuable resource for swimmers throughout the year.’
'Just as we check conditions before a lifeboat launch, the Mermaids’ forecasting service provides vital information on weather, sea conditions, and tides before every daily swim. It's a crucial step for staying safe in the water.’
The community gathering, which welcomes swimmers of all abilities from across the area, included a refreshing sea dip followed by hot drinks and cakes on the beach. A special and heartfelt moment followed the swim.
Andy Bull, volunteer crew for Newhaven RNLI, says, ‘Moved by Ruth Rose’s dedication, we wanted to give something back by way of thanks to Ruth and all the Mermaid community.’
Collectively the Newhaven RNLI crew raised money to make a Launch a Memory dedication in Ruth’s name. “Ruth Rose (Mermaids)” will be inscribed on Swanage RNLI’s Shannon lifeboat.
The RNLI's Launch a Memory scheme allows supporters to add the name of a loved one to the side of a lifeboat in exchange for a donation, creating a lasting tribute that helps fund life-saving work.
‘The tribute celebrates not only this year's incredible fundraising effort but also the important water safety legacy of the Mermaids' daily, year-round forecasts.’ Says Andy Bull.
The Big Swim, along with annual member subscriptions, has brought the Mermaids' total contribution to the RNLI to over £7,000 this year. The event alone raised over £4,500 directly for Newhaven Lifeboat, collected both online and on the beach by Newhaven RNLI fundraising volunteers.