Swimmer’s fundraiser to say thank you for end of life care

An inspirational swimmer with advanced cancer who is being cared for by St Wilfrid’s Hospice has raised more than £24,000 for the hospice and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Charity.

It took courageous Reg Coomber, 65, around five months to build up his fitness levels to swim 400 metres at the Hillbrow Centre in Eastbourne on 3rd October. He had planned to swim 300 metres but had the strength on the day to do an extra 100 metres, which is 16 lengths of the pool.

Reg has cancer at the base of his skull, and for the past few months has been assisted by St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which supports people with life-limiting illnesses. That’s why he is donating half of the money to them.

Hospice Clinical Nurse Specialist, Olivia Beeney-Bennett, said: “I work alongside the community nursing and medical team, as well as the other therapists, and have been visiting Reg at home every few weeks to help control his symptoms.

Reg (second from the left) and friends

“I think the swim challenge was absolutely phenomenal, and a testament to the person he is. Reg is the kindest, nicest, most positive person who shows such strength and determination. This swim just further shows what an amazing person he is, as does all the support and tributes that have been coming in,” Olivia said.

Reg said: “The idea of a sponsored swim came from my friend Ciaran Bird. I told him I wanted to swim 10 lengths of the pool, and Ciaran said he would sponsor me if I could manage it. I wanted to raise awareness of the two wonderful charities who have helped me, so I set a target of raising £2,000, never thinking it would be as successful as it has been.”

On the day, more than 30 friends and family were at the poolside to cheer Reg on, some coming down from London to surprise him. He also had three friends supporting him in the water. Afterwards, everyone celebrated with tea and cakes made by Reg.

“Everyone has been marvellous, and I’m very pleased the swim has happened. I really enjoyed it…but I’m going to have a rest now!” he said.

There’s still time if you would like to donate to Reg’s fundraiser. Please visit Reg's fundraiser for St Wilfrid's Hospice & East Sussex Healthcare NHS - GiveWheel