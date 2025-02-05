Swing into action for a worthy cause: DeafKidz International Charity Golf Day returns to Brighton
The event is an opportunity for golf enthusiasts of all abilities to come together for a day of sport, fun, and fundraising - all in aid of supporting deaf children worldwide.
Charity Golf Day event details:
Date: Thursday, 19th June 2025
Location: Dyke Golf Club, Brighton
Format: 18-hole course with assigned tee-off times from 10am
Entry fees: £90 per individual / £350 per team of four
Extras: Prizes for ‘Nearest the Pin’ & ‘Longest Drive,’ a raffle, and post-round food
Refreshments: Tea, coffee, and bacon rolls on arrival
Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. Places can be secured via this link:
https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/DeafKidzInternationalCharityGolfDay2025
DeafKidz International: making a difference for deaf children worldwide
DeafKidz International is a charity leading the way in reducing the abuse and neglect of deaf children around the world. Working with communities, local partners, children and their families, the charity transforms lives ensuring deaf children have the tools and support needed to lead safe, fulfilling lives without fear of exploitation.
A word from DeafKidz International CEO, Debra Clelland“Events like the golf day are crucial in raising awareness and funding for our projects. They allow us to continue delivering life-changing initiatives for deaf children who would otherwise be left vulnerable. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to unite the local deaf community and highlight the work we do globally. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a fantastic day of golf, camaraderie, and fundraising.”
Become a sponsor
Interested in supporting DeafKidz International further? Sponsorship opportunities are available, providing an excellent chance for businesses and individuals to make a lasting impact. For more information on sponsorship and DeafKidz International, head to their website: https://deafkidzinternational.org/contact/