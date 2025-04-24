Swing into summer with a night of musical nostalgia in Midhurst

By Lisa Hoare
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 10:27 BST
Join the UK Forces Veterans Show Band and Harlequin Chamber Choir for an entertaining and nostalgic mid-summer concert filled with memorable tunes from the 1940s and beyond. Expect toe-tapping and tear-jerking tunes that promise listeners an unforgettable and uplifting musical experience.

The event is on Sunday 22nd June 7.30pm at St Mary Magdalene & St Denys Church, Sheep Lane, Midhurst GU29 9NT .

Tickets are £20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.co.uk and search for the event ‘Swing and Sway’

From big band classics to choral favourites, Swing and Sway offers a delightful blend of musical styles, celebrating an era when music brought people together. Whether you're a fan of vintage swing or simply love a good tune, this concert is set to be an unforgettable midsummer evening.

The concert is in aid of Sage House by Dementia Support, a local charity based in Tangmere, supporting people and their families who are living with dementia.

