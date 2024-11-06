Swinging Sunday morning jazz at Shoreham’s Harbour Club

By David Roerts
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 17:56 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 08:34 BST
The celebration of 1940s style swinging gypsy jazz starts at 11am on Sunday, December 1 at Shoreham’s Harbour Club with “Afternoon in Paris” super-talented musicians. This will be the last Mike Hatchard Jazz Breakfast of the year.

The band delivers foot-tapping, feelgood jazz in the style of The Hot Club of France and Django Reinhardt with great vocals from Susanna Warren who also plays the clarinet and bass clarinet, Jeremy Young who is superb on guitar and Mike Hatchard himself who is a brilliant jazz pianist and violinist.

Most Popular

Expect infectious rhythm and infectious humour. This is a show to bring a smile to your face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are £15 from WeGotTickets.com with no booking fee, or may be reserved by phoning 07855 693 356.

The Harbour Club on Harbour Way (BN43 5HG) has lift/wheelchair access, licensed bar and free parking at the venue and nearby streets.

Sunday roast lunches may be booked by phoning the club.

Related topics:Shoreham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice