Sycamore Grove Care Home supports community with successful Tin Drive

Sycamore Grove Care Home is proud to have played a part in the recent community-wide tin drive, organized by the Polegate Community Foundation, led by Nathan Dunbar. The initiative aimed to collect essential food items for local families in need during the upcoming holiday season.

As a designated drop-off point, Sycamore Grove Care Home received a significant amount of non-perishable food items, including canned goods, pasta, rice, and other staples. These donations will be distributed to families in need through local charities and organizations.

"We are grateful to the Polegate Community Foundation, led by Nathan Dunbar, for organizing this fantastic initiative," said Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home. "It's heartwarming to see the community come together to support those in need, especially during the holiday season. We were honored to be a part of this effort."

Sycamore Grove Care Home is committed to being an active member of the Polegate community and supporting local initiatives. By participating in events like the tin drive, the care home hopes to inspire others to give back and make a positive impact on the lives of others.