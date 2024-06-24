Sycamore Grove Care Home to pen its doors to the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sycamore Grove Care Home, a welcoming haven for seniors in Stone Cross, is thrilled to host an Open Day on Saturday, July 13, from 10am to 4pm.

This free event offers a fantastic opportunity for the community to explore the care home, meet the residents and staff, and learn more about the exceptional care and vibrant lifestyle offered.

The Open Day promises a heartwarming experience for all ages.

Visitors can embark on guided tours of the beautifully appointed facilities, featuring spacious and comfortable living areas, serene landscaped gardens, and dedicated activity rooms designed to promote well-being.

Guests will have the opportunity to chat with the dedicated team members, who are passionate about providing compassionate and personalized care that caters to each resident's individual needs.

Residents themselves will be on hand to share their stories and experiences, fostering a sense of community and connection. Light refreshments and engaging activities tailored for all interests will add a touch of fun to the day.

"We are excited to open our doors to the community and showcase the exceptional care and vibrant lifestyle we offer our residents. This Open Day is a chance to experience the warmth and positive atmosphere that defines Sycamore Grove," says Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home.

Sycamore Grove Care Home is dedicated to providing exceptional care that fosters independence, dignity, and well-being for its residents.

The Open Day is the perfect opportunity to experience the warm and welcoming environment, meet the dedicated staff, and discover the many benefits of living at Sycamore Grove.