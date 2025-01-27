Sycamore Grove resident celebrates 102nd birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sycamore Grove care home in Stone Cross, helped a resident celebrate their 102nd birthday surrounded by loved ones.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maragret has lived at Sycamore Grove for almost two years now and wanted a low key birthday this year.

You may remember her in the local news last year when she went to play snooker with a local celebrity player, however this year was a little different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret and her family celebrated in the home and her favourite singer Steve Dunnett came to entertain her and the other residents. She had a dance with her son followed by staff and residents singing Happy Birthday then a delicious cream tea whipped together by the home's chef as well as some of the residents home baked scones.

Maragaret was delighted with her special day and grateful for the love she received.