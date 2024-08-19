Sycamore Grove residents rock out to Grease at Devonshire Park Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Sycamore Grove Care Home enjoyed a fantastic evening of entertainment last night as they attended a matinee performance of the classic musical, Grease, at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

The much-loved care home treated its residents to a memorable outing, filled with laughter, music, and nostalgic fun.

The iconic tale of teenage love and high school antics captivated the audience, with the show’s energetic performances and beloved songs transporting everyone back to the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. The residents were visibly thrilled as they sang along to familiar tunes and cheered for their favourite characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One attendee at the show said: "We had such an incredible time, the music was great, the singing was better, and the dance routines were excellent!!

Having a great evening.

Lynnette Allen Activities Co-ordinator who arranged the trip said: "We loved taking everyone to see a show from their youth, the residents decided they wanted to go and so we arranged it as part of our person centered life enrichment programme.

"It was wonderful seeing everyone being entertained by such an incredible show."

Sycamore Grove is committed to providing enriching experiences for its residents, and this outing is a testament to the home’s dedication to creating a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle.

If you would like to see what we get up to, please pop by and call us on 01424 320 620 to book to come see us.