Sycamore Grove welcomes 1st Anderida Cub Scouts
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents and staff at Sycamore Grove shared stories of their childhood and wartime experiences, fostering intergenerational connections and sparking lively discussions. The Scouts also enjoyed engaging in fun activities like Pictionary and word games, creating a sense of comradarie and shared enjoyment.
The highlight of the evening was the investiture ceremony, where four new Cub Scouts were officially welcomed into the pack. Sycamore Grove was honored to witness this special moment and celebrate the next generation of young leaders.
"We were thrilled to host the 1st Anderida Cub Scouts," said Lynette Allen, Activities co-ordinator at Sycamore Grove. "It was a wonderful opportunity to bridge the gap between generations and create lasting memories. We look forward to many more such community events in the future."