Sycamore Grove welcomes Bluebell Nursery
Sycamore Grove residents had a magical morning playing festive games with the young children of Bluebell Nursery.
The residents of the home were filled with joy as they welcomed the wonderful children from Bluebell Nursery for a festive afternoon of Christmas crafts and games.
The laughter and creativity flowed as everyone came together to make beautiful decorations and share in the spirit of the season. It was heartwarming to see the smiles on both the residents' and children's faces as they played and created lasting memories.
Sycamore Grove believes its important for intergenerational experiences where possible to keep everyone young at heart.