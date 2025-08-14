T-shirt donation helps address hearing loss

L-R: Hart Reade Partners, Alexandra Funnell & Jacqueline Penfold with East Sussex Hearing Co-CEO Glynwen Chetcuti

Eastbourne-based countywide charity East Sussex Hearing have recently been kitted out with a new supply of customised T-shirts, thanks to the generosity of local law firm Hart Reade Solicitors.

The brilliant blue bundle of logoed kit was recently presented by Hart Reade Partners Alexandra Funnell and Jacqueline Penfold to the charity’s Co-CEO Glynwen Chetcuti

Alex said: “As a law practice that is embedded in the community, we are passionate about supporting local charities and we are more than happy to help East Sussex Hearing, who perform such vital work within the town and across the county, caring for people with hearing loss.”

Glynwen added: “This generous donation will help our staff and volunteers at outreach events to be easily identifiable to the public and help promote the work of East Sussex Hearing. We are incredibly grateful to Alex and the Hart Reade team for their support.”