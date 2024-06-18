Take a Starlight Stroll and remember a loved one

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People who have lost a loved one are invited to remember them at the St Wilfrid's Hospice (Eastbourne) Starlight Stroll. This is not to be confused with the Moonlight Walk in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice (Chichester) which took place recently.

The walk along Eastbourne seafront starts at Princes Park and follows a five-mile route to the Italian Gardens, where you can lay a lantern to remember someone who has died.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 14, and as this year is the 10th anniversary event, there is also the option to take on a special edition 10-mile route for a bigger challenge.

Senior Events Fundraiser, Beth Hillier, said: “We’re celebrating an incredible 10 years of Starlight Stroll, and we hope to make it the biggest one yet. It's the perfect opportunity to remember someone special, or even just to reflect on the work of the hospice. It's such a touching event and one of the highlights in the St Wilfrid’s calendar.”

Some of last year’s Starlight Strollers.

Early bird tickets cost £14 per person until July 14, rising to £18 after that. Under 5s are free. Every walker will receive a paper lantern to decorate, as well as a Starlight Stroll T-shirt and a commemorative medal. Visit https://events.stwhospice.org/event/starlight-stroll for more information or call 01323 434200.