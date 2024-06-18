Take a Starlight Stroll and remember a loved one
The walk along Eastbourne seafront starts at Princes Park and follows a five-mile route to the Italian Gardens, where you can lay a lantern to remember someone who has died.
The event takes place on Saturday, September 14, and as this year is the 10th anniversary event, there is also the option to take on a special edition 10-mile route for a bigger challenge.
Senior Events Fundraiser, Beth Hillier, said: “We’re celebrating an incredible 10 years of Starlight Stroll, and we hope to make it the biggest one yet. It's the perfect opportunity to remember someone special, or even just to reflect on the work of the hospice. It's such a touching event and one of the highlights in the St Wilfrid’s calendar.”
Early bird tickets cost £14 per person until July 14, rising to £18 after that. Under 5s are free. Every walker will receive a paper lantern to decorate, as well as a Starlight Stroll T-shirt and a commemorative medal. Visit https://events.stwhospice.org/event/starlight-stroll for more information or call 01323 434200.
St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.
