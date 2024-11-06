Take time to choose the right care home

A diagnosis of dementia often needs time for an individual, and their family, to process the impact it will have on their day-to-day lives.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Initial conversations with families can last from a couple of weeks to months, depending on circumstances,” says Avallon McCormack, manager at Guild Care’s Haviland House.

“We like to make sure this is the right move for everyone involved,” adds Avallon, who oversees the smooth-running of the dedicated dementia care home in Goring on Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This initial period also allows us to get to know each family and establish the care and support their loved one needs. It’s understandable that someone with dementia may feel both agitated and scared about moving into a care home, particularly as it’s a disruption to their normal routine and environment. It’s important that our residents feel they are being given the time to be recognised and understood for the person they are, to help them settle into their new home.”

The team at Haviland House, dedicated to people living with dementia, works closely with residents’ families and friends to understand their loved ones’ lives, as well as their likes and dislikes.

Haviland House has five different households, catering to people living with different stages of dementia. Each household offers a homely and comfortable environment. Residents can relax in spacious single occupancy rooms with their own private ensuite, while there are also communal areas – including a lounge, dining room and themed spaces, such as an indoor potting shed.

“Our team works closely with residents’ families and friends to understand their loved ones’ lives, as well as their likes and dislikes,” says Avallon, “starting from the admissions process through to moving in with us. We regularly hear about the impact that this personalised experience can have.”

Regular activity sessions are available to keep residents’ minds and bodies active. These sessions often feature music from their favourite artists or aromatic smells to stimulate memories and reminiscence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and families are also able to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of the home’s gardens during the warmer months as well as the colourful autumn leaves.

Avallon adds, “We ensure our residents are fulfilled, engaged, and well cared for. Getting to know our residents, seeing them happy, and empowering them to enjoy their lives, is one of the greatest rewards for us as a team.”

To find out more or to book a tour around Haviland House, please contact Guild Care’s friendly customer enquiries team on 01903 327 327.