Taking a closer look at Chichester District Foodbank on National Foodbank Day

Hello! I’m Sarah Adams, CEO of Chichester District Foodbank. As we mark National Foodbank Day on 5 September, I want to share a little about who we are, what we do and how you can help us support local people.

Last year, we provided over 6,000 emergency food parcels across Chichester District, 38% of which went to children. These three-day parcels are a lifeline for anyone struggling to afford life’s essentials. But our vision is bigger: we want to see a future where nobody needs a food bank. That’s why everyone referred to us is also offered support to tackle the root causes of their difficulties.

We partner with local organisations to support people through many challenges, whether it’s health and caring responsibilities, employment, financial worries or housing. Our dedicated Citizens Advice Adviser is available to offer guidance and practical support.

At our Chichester centre, AGE UK, Samaritans and Portsmouth Water visit regularly to offer on-the-spot support. The Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour donates clothes, toys and household items and Children’s Bookfest provides books.

Before each of the three main school holidays, we provide a kids’ lunch pack scheme - offering ten days of lunches to children on free school meals, ensuring they don’t go hungry during the break.

We also host free workshops and support groups, from creative activities and practical skills sessions to wellbeing, learning and social groups.

Who we help

Anyone can find themselves needing a food bank. The cost of living, health challenges, redundancy, caring responsibilities or unexpected bills can all push people into crisis. Sadly, first-time visitors are on the rise.

You don’t need to be on benefits - we’re here for anyone struggling to put food on the table. To get a parcel, you’ll need a referral from one of our partners, such as Chichester District Council, schools, churches or community organisations.

Getting a food parcel

Once referred, you can get a parcel containing three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced, non-perishable food for each family member, plus essentials like toiletries, nappies, cleaning products and even pet food.

We run four hubs across the district to make our services as accessible as possible. Our main centre in Chichester holds three weekly sessions, where people can collect food parcels and take part in a variety of groups and workshops. In Selsey, we run a Friday parcel collection session at the Methodist Church, while our hubs in Midhurst and Petworth deliver parcels directly to people’s homes.

How you can help – especially this National Foodbank Day

Our food bank depends on the generosity of volunteers and our community and we’re truly grateful for every bit of support.

Food donations are at a five-year low, so your help is more vital than ever. Please consider:

Donating food or essentials

Organising a collection at your school, workplace or church

Becoming a regular donor

Joining our volunteer team

Supporting us through corporate sponsorship

If you’d like to find out more or chat about getting involved, I’d love to hear from you. You can email me at: [email protected]

Together, we can help people not just survive but thrive – and work toward a future where food banks are no longer needed.