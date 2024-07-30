Talented care workers to compete in the final of Homecare’s Got Talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highly anticipated final of Homecare’s Got Talent (HCGT), an exciting new talent show exclusively for homecare workers, is quickly approaching.

After an intense round of semi-finals, the top talents are preparing to compete for the champion title in front of a grand audience at Joseph Rowntree Theatre in York on August 8.

Southampton’s Charlotte Lowther from Right at Home Solent and Chichester’s Felicia Tahwa from Caremark are two of the amazing vocalists that have made it all the way to the final and are in with a chance of winning the grand prize package.

The package not only includes £1,000 prize money and a holiday for two, but also the honourable chance to perform at Carefest – an annual celebration of the dedication and achievements of healthcare workers.

Homecare’s Got Talent finalists from the London semi-finals.

Over the past few weeks a glamorous panel of celebrity judges, including Eurovision stars Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston from Bucks Fizz, have been watching and scoring all the special talents – from dancing and singing to baton twirling – and after careful consideration have selected the magnificent vocals of Charlotte and Felicia as two of the most elite acts from the region.

Their years of hard work and dedication to the people of Southampton and Chichester who need care in their own homes shows that they are both truly deserving of getting this far in the competition.

“Winning an all-expenses paid holiday basically means my husband and I can finally go on our honeymoon – we’ll be married for five years this December! Winning the final would be the cherry on top for me, I’m very happy to have represented Caremark and come this far," said Felicia.

"I’ve always been very doubtful when it comes to my potential. I auditioned sitting in my car during my break and did not think at any point I'd be picked! It's been such an amazing experience so far and just being reminded that I can use my voice to serve others is humbling.

Felicia Tahwa at Caremark Chichester.

"The recognition means we are all winners. For me, to have met amazing individuals from all over the UK who dedicate themselves to providing exceptional care to clients daily, as well as get to share the stage with them and their amazing gifts, is absolutely monumental."

Southampton and Chichester’s finalists hope their local community will get involved by supporting them on social media and at the event itself which will be raising money for The Care Workers Charity, whose mission it is to advance the financial, professional and mental wellbeing of care workers. The dazzling night is promised to be filled with joy, excitement and more amazing heartfelt performances.

Thanks go to HCGT’s sponsors Celo, OneTouch, Autumna, Howden, Raring2go! and We Care Communications, Social Media 92 and supporting brands Apollo Care, Bluebird Care, Caremark, City & County Healthcare Group, CareYourWay, Heritage Healthcare, Home Instead, Radfield Home Care, Right at Home, Sylvian Care, Walfinch and Visiting Angels.