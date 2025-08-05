Talented electrician from Crawley reaches semi-finals in national competition

• Jordan Green from Crawley is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson

Jordan will now battle it out against over 40 other semi-finalists

Overall winner will take home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training

Jordan Green, an electrician from Crawley, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Jordan, 26, who owns Greenwire Electrical Ltd has been an electrician for 8 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Jordan apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Jordan’s main ambition from winning this competition would be to use the platform to inspire the next generation of students coming through and to prove that the electrical trade is a worthwhile career path that can be very rewarding. Problem solving is Jordan’s favourite part of the job, though meeting new people, and the occasional pet is a close second.

The semi-final stage will see Jordan compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Jordan says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about the electrical trade and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025, visit: screwfix.com/stt or screwfix.ie/stt.