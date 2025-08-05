Talented joiner from Uckfield reaches semi-finals in national competition

William Hobbs from Uckfield is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson

William will now battle it out against over 40 other semi-finalists

Overall winner will take home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training

William Hobbs, a joiner from Uckfield, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

William, 33, Director of Joinery Boys Limited, has worked as a joiner for 18 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set William apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

William Hobbs

With a lifelong commitment to joinery, William has received numerous awards in recognition of his skill, craftsmanship, and contributions to the industry. Having grown up immersed in the trade and learning from his father, he is now passionate about mentoring young and aspiring joiners, passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

The semi-final stage will see William compete against over 40 other talented tradespeople, presenting his skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will then be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

William says: “I was genuinely shocked, and absolutely thrilled, to learn I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition. It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside so many skilled and passionate professionals. Joinery is more than just a job for me; it’s something I truly love, and I can’t wait to share my story and demonstrate my skills to the judges.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025, visit: screwfix.com/stt or screwfix.ie/stt.