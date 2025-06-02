Talk on how to invest in your long term health in Chichester

On 17 June, between 10.30 and 12.30, the Lavant Road Surgery Patient Participation Group is holding a free event at the Pavilion, Chichester Rugby Club, Wellington Road PO19 6BB

The Event is an opportunity to talk to a variety of professionals about a range of conditions such as:

Mental Health

Cancer

Asthma

Diabetes

There is no charge to attend and parking is free, plus tea and coffee will available, along with a tombola.

Please come along.