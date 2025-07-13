Talk on Literature in Ancient Egypt by Dr Brian French at Boxgrove Village Hall

On Wed 6 August at 2pm our speaker will explore the emergence of writing and how the Egyptian hieroglyphic system was deciphered.

Using illustrations from a variety of contemporary texts he will describe his personal journey of discovery about Egyptian writing and literature.

Venue: Boxgrove Village Hall, PO18 OEE

Doors open at 1.30 pm for 2pm presentation. Visitors always welcome - £8 on the door. Free to members.

Large free car park and bus stop outside the venue.

More information about the Society and Speaker at www.chichesterliterarysociety.org