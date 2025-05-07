Talk on the mysteries and cover-ups at Chartres Cathedral on 13 May in Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tuesday 13 May at 8.15pm, at Burgess Hill, respected ‘rebel historian’ Geoff Stray will be digging into the mysteries and literal cover-ups surrounding the remarkable centuries-old labyrinth at France’s famous Chartres Cathedral.

When visiting Chartres, Geoff found circles of sunlight falling onto its unique labyrinth. This started a unique investigation into how these lights were used, revealing astonishing attempts by cathedral authorities and others to sabotage the revelation of a pre-Christian technology hidden in plain sight.

Geoff discovered that the spots of light worked in conjunction with the cup marks around the labyrinth to calculate the date of Easter – making this a hitherto unknown cathedral 'seasonal clock' that predates the first known one by 274 years – despite the policy of Chartres staff to obscure both the lights and the labyrinth so that its true purpose would be hidden.

In this enthralling detective story of a talk, Geoff outlines his discoveries and proves beyond any doubt, with startling demonstrations, that the Chartres labyrinth represents far more than anyone is willing to admit.

Geoff Stray is a respected 'rebel historian' and author of several books on history and archaeology.

Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, and have been running for 34 years.

The presentation will begin at 8.15pm on Tuesday 13 May, with a door entry fee of £8 (no pre-booking). Further details can be found at: www.changingtimes.org.uk