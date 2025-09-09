Come and share your stories. Also, on the agenda will be a discussion on the estate’s preparation for snow, the problem of overgrown hedges blocking pavements, and how to move cars so the gullies can be cleaned. There will be a report on the successful Garden Trail in July, and news of the production of a new bus timetable for Nevill. The meeting is open to all residents of the estate who are welcome to bring up any issues that are concerning them.”
Talk will explore the history of Lewes' Nevill Estate
By Lesley Hixon
Published 9th Sep 2025, 13:36 BST
At Nevill Residents Association Open Meeting on Monday 22 September at 7.30 pm in St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road, Lewes, Ann Holmes, from Lewes History Group, will share her research on the history of Nevill Estate.