Talk will explore the history of Lewes' Nevill Estate

Come and share your stories. Also, on the agenda will be a discussion on the estate’s preparation for snow, the problem of overgrown hedges blocking pavements, and how to move cars so the gullies can be cleaned. There will be a report on the successful Garden Trail in July, and news of the production of a new bus timetable for Nevill. The meeting is open to all residents of the estate who are welcome to bring up any issues that are concerning them.”