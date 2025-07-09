Tamil Learning Centre Crawley recognised for King’s Award for Voluntary Service by Mayor of Crawley
This award acknowledged TLCC’s outstanding contributions to education, inclusion and community pride since its founding in 2006.
The centre’s work has included Tamil language education for children, cultural events and support programmes such as the Vaagai Women’s Club and Elderly Welfare Organisation.
Yesterday, 7 July, members of TLCC were welcomed to Crawley Town Hall by the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, in a special reception to mark the occasion.
Councillor Sivarajah, said: “It was a tremendous honour to welcome representatives of the Tamil Learning Centre Crawley to the Town Hall.
“Their dedication to enriching the lives of young people and fostering cultural understanding has been truly inspiring. The King’s Award is a well-deserved recognition of their tireless efforts and the positive impact they have made in our community.”