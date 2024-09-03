Tangmere dementia charity releases video update
Sage House in Tangmere, a dementia hub run by the charity Dementia Support, has released an update to all their supporters.
The video, opened by Chief Operations Officer Emma Radley, contains updates about progress the charity has been making to meet the growing need for their services.
These services include free advice and support for families affected by dementia, respite day care and dementia-friendly activities.
Sage House’s achievements in helping the community are made possible by the kind supporters of the charity including donors, volunteers and Friends of Sage House, who give a regular donation every month.
