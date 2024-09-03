Tangmere dementia charity releases video update

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Sage House in Tangmere, a dementia hub run by the charity Dementia Support, has released an update to all their supporters.

The video, opened by Chief Operations Officer Emma Radley, contains updates about progress the charity has been making to meet the growing need for their services.

These services include free advice and support for families affected by dementia, respite day care and dementia-friendly activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sage House’s achievements in helping the community are made possible by the kind supporters of the charity including donors, volunteers and Friends of Sage House, who give a regular donation every month.