Tangmere Military Aviation Museum Victory80 Street Party a huge success

By Julian Bridle
Contributor
Published 14th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 10:25 BST
A glorious, sunny day helped ensure Tangmere Military Aviation Museum's Victory80 street party was enjoyed by all.

Fresh from their VE Day TV appearances, Headline act The D-Day Darlings wowed the audience with two fabulous sets. Earlier in the day, local duo The Wrens also gave a brilliant rendition of songs from the 1940s over two sets.

Most Popular

As the sun shone down, visitors young and old sang along and danced to the tunes. Some songs allowed the crowd to reflect on the sacrifice made by so many during the dark years of WW2, while others celebrated the peace that came at the end of that brutal war.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wartime military vehicles added to the ambience and many people opted to dress in period style. There were demonstrations of military equipment, historical artefacts and even a miniature Spitfire for younger visitors to sit in.

Feedback from visitors on the day was very positive and everyone is now looking forward to the next event at the end of June

Related topics:Tangmere Military Aviation MuseumSpitfire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice