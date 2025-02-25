Tangmere Talks Series - Hidden Heroines - 8 March 2025

The story of the women agents of the Special Operations Executive and Secret Intelligence Service in WW2

On International Women’s Day, Sheryl Green tells the story of six women of different nationalities and backgrounds who consciously chose to train and act as agents, fully aware of the dangers they would face.

Discover the extraordinary stories of courage and resilience as we delve into the lives of the women who risked it all with the Special Operations Executive and Secret Intelligence Service. Their bravery and sacrifice are a testament to their indomitable spirit.

This is the first of our talks for 2025, held at the museum in the Neville Duke Hall.