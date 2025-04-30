Tasty treat at Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne

By Tim Cobb
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Cast members from Charlie and The Chocolate Factory took a break from rehearsals to pop into The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne for a quick photocall.

The actors are from EODS and the musical is based on the famous novel by Roald Dahl. The show features the unsung hero Charlie Bucket, and the wonderfully-named Augustus Gloop and Veruca Salt.

The musical is on at The Royal Hippodrome from Wednesday April 30 until Sunday May 4.

www.royalhippodrome.com/event/eods-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory/

