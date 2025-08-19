Taylor Wimpey gifts donation to Hailsham Community Shed

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has made a £250 donation to Hailsham Community Shed near its Swingate development.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has provided a donation to the local community group engaged in important work for the wider Hailsham area.

The donation to Hailsham Community Shed has been dedicated to the charity's running costs and providing its beneficiaries with new equipment and tools that can be used during collaborative group activities.

Having opened its doors in 2023, Hailsham Community Shed is run in store by Furniture Now! The Sussex-based charity is dedicated to reducing furniture poverty and supporting the circular economy by encouraging people to reduce, reuse and recycle; while reducing loneliness and social isolation through volunteering and Community Shed initiatives

Sarah Hinks, Interim CEO at Now Charity, said: “This donation will help buy much needed materials, tools and it’ll enable The Community Shed to support more local participants to come along, make friends and join in with activities.”

Run entirely by a group of dedicated volunteers, Hailsham Community Shed runs sessions a few days a week and welcomes anyone looking to join and be a part of their community.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “The support Hailsham Community Shed provides for its members is vital and we couldn’t be happier to provide them with this donation.

“We hope the charity and its members benefit from this donation and we hope to partner with Hailsham Community Shed on other projects in the future.”

For more information on Hailsham Community Shed, please visit https://nowcharity.org.uk/new-page.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is currently building a variety of two, three and four bedroom homes at Swingate Park in Hellingly with prices starting at £335,00.