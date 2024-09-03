Taylor Wimpey to host events across its developments in the Southern Counties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a series of events across its developments in the Southern Counties this month to help buyers find their dream home and make the move as affordable as possible, whatever the circumstances.

The events are designed to highlight the many schemes and incentives that Taylor Wimpey can offer and Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the selection of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to all of our developments this September, as it’s the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we can help them to find their dream home and make the move more affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event for their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into. ”

Taylor Wimpey street scene.

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments on various weekends coming up, including:

Join the Byford Open House event and don’t miss out on the last homes remaining at Barley Grange - 14th and 15th September between 10am and 5pm - Narcissus Rise, Worthing, West Sussex, BN13 3XY.

Get a feel for how the homes will look upon completion at the Gillingham Lakes ‘Dusty Shoe’ event - 14th and 15th September between 10am and 5pm - Off Addison Close, Gillingham, Dorset, SP8 4JS.

Experience a sneak peek at the homes available at the Canford Vale 'Dusty Shoe' event - 14th and 15th September between 10am and 5pm - Knighton Lane, Canford Magna, Dorset, BH11 9NB.

Spin the Wheel to win an exciting prize* and enjoy a complimentary hot drink at Bramley Park’s ‘Dusty Shoe’ event - 21st and 22nd September between 10am and 5pm - Brook Lane, Warsash, Southampton, Hampshire, SO31 9FD.

*Spin the Wheel prizes are only redeemable when reserving a home at the event weekend

Experience all that Woodlands Chase has to offer at the Byford Open House and First Time Buyer event - 21st and 22nd September between 10am and 5pm - Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7QG. An Independent Financial Advisor will be available at this event to offer free mortgage advice.

Catch an early glimpse at the homes available at the Regis Park ‘Dusty Shoe’ event - 21st and 22nd September between 10am and 5pm - Sefter Road, Pagham, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 3EE.

Head along to Valley Park to take a look round the brand-new show homes - 28th and 29th September - Land off Cow Lane, Harwell, Oxfordshire, OX14 4TX.