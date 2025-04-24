Tea and thanks: Mayors recognised at East Hoathly care home
Mayors Thanked for Supporting Their Communities
The Mayors of Polegate, Eastbourne, Hailsham and Uckfield have been thanked by Barchester Healthcare for supporting their local communities.
The Mayors visited Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly for tea and a tour, the Home Services Advisor Sam Harding commented: “We understand the importance of our local Mayors and wanted to thank them for the past year and all they have done to support their local community.
"So we invited them in for an afternoon tea courtesy of Lydfords Care Home.”